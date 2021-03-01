 Skip to main content
Letter: Reid Park Land Grab
Letter: Reid Park Land Grab

Re: the Feb. 14 article "Small group should not derail zoo improvements."

This article was very bias, disingenuous, and just plain offensive.

They state that the plans were detailed in seven public meetings, but were the meetings date and time saturated in local media. In todays media technology, There is no excuse for this oversight.

Why weren't surrounding neighborhood associations notified so they could've disseminated this information. As a founding president for a NA next door to Reid Park I am aware of the tactics that are used to advance an agenda. I was involved using this tactics for traffic mitigation, roundabouts, speed tables, landscaping, etc...

these tactics count on citizen apathy, or just plain lack of time for involvement.

The wording on the prop. was not specific as to the land grab or it would have been easily defeated. It barely passed by a "small" percentage

Mayor and Council needs to listen to their constituents and amend this debacle

May God bless Tucson.

Ivo Ortiz

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

