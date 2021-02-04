Letter: Reid Park Mistake In Offing

In another time and place, I was a County Parks and Recreation Commissioner.
I would not vote then, nor would I vote now to: #1. charge a fee for entry to any portion of a County Park, or #2. make a Park smaller in area than it already was. Public Parks are for the people who have no gardens or trees, for people who cannot afford even a patio. Public Parks are for everyone. If the governing body cannot keep up the areas that are public they should arrange another method of support.
Tucson has a lovely Zoo which is supported by individuals of means. The City has control of a large area of “parkland” which can be used to expand the zoo. To subtract the plot under question, should be unthinkable. I would suggest that in the future, a City Commission be established to oversee the parklands of Tucson, so that public areas are given the attention and care they deserve.
Patricia Chase Bergen
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.