Letter: Reid Park Pond

This week my husband and I took a walk around the duck pond. The ducks seemed happy enough, but we couldn't help but notice the nasty mix of trash,bottles, leaves and even a bit of oil on the top of the thick ugly muck on one end of the pond. The water looked filthy, actually jet black.
And there swimming in this goop, were many good sized TURTLES. It was sickening and sad. Not only that, but these turtles had no place to climb out of the "water."
We were told the pump needed replacement. Why hasn't the park been able to do this? Is the budget too tight? I am not familiar with how it is managed.
I am opposed to the zoo taking part of the park. Leave it for the public! Our midtown area needs more green space, not less.
Teresa Davis
Midtown
