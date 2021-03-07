 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reid Park Pond
View Comments

Letter: Reid Park Pond

  • Comments

This week my husband and I took a walk around the duck pond. The ducks seemed happy enough, but we couldn't help but notice the nasty mix of trash,bottles, leaves and even a bit of oil on the top of the thick ugly muck on one end of the pond. The water looked filthy, actually jet black.

And there swimming in this goop, were many good sized TURTLES. It was sickening and sad. Not only that, but these turtles had no place to climb out of the "water."

We were told the pump needed replacement. Why hasn't the park been able to do this? Is the budget too tight? I am not familiar with how it is managed.

I am opposed to the zoo taking part of the park. Leave it for the public! Our midtown area needs more green space, not less.

Teresa Davis

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Local-issues

Letter: I'm insulted

Two writers in the March 3rd Star complained about Arizona trying to straighten out this voting mess. One complains he’s too old and can’t fin…

Local-issues

Letter: Viva Romero!

I read with elation that the recall effort for Mayor Regina Romero has failed. From everything I have heard & read about her, she is a goo…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News