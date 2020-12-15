 Skip to main content
Letter: Reid Park preservation
Thank you Tim Stiller for your article (December 13) about the plan to destroy the south pond in Reid Park to accommodate the zoo expansion. I’ve lived in Tucson for more than thirty years and I’ve visited Reid Park hundreds of time but I’ve never once visited the zoo. What attracts me to the Park is its central location, its water features and wildlife, but most importantly, free access and space to stroll around the ponds and wander among the trees. It is one of the few places within the city where people, especially those with low incomes, can find respite and enjoy a little bit of nature. To enclose a large portion of our precious commons and force people to pay for admission is a travesty.

Thomas H Greco

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

