Letter: Reid Park space war solved

Why is the zoo made the culprit in the Reid Park space war? About two-thirds of the municipal land in that area is devoted to golf. Many fewer people play golf than visit the zoo. It is much more expensive to play golf than to visit the zoo. And what is golf's "mission" compared to the educational and conservation mission of the zoo? Take some land from one of the two golf courses to create a free and open oasis for the citizens of Tucson and allow the zoo expansion to go forward.
Trish Buls
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.