 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reid Park space war solved
View Comments

Letter: Reid Park space war solved

  • Comments

Why is the zoo made the culprit in the Reid Park space war? About two-thirds of the municipal land in that area is devoted to golf. Many fewer people play golf than visit the zoo. It is much more expensive to play golf than to visit the zoo. And what is golf's "mission" compared to the educational and conservation mission of the zoo? Take some land from one of the two golf courses to create a free and open oasis for the citizens of Tucson and allow the zoo expansion to go forward.

Trish Buls

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Stop the Steal!

No, not that false narrative about an election "steal" by Democrats. I'm talking about Arizona Republican legislators trying to steal our vote…

Local-issues

Letter: Zoo expansion

The Reid Park zoo expansion has been ongoing for quite a while now. It was voted on in 2017. Yes, the Barnum Hill area is beautiful and the no…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News