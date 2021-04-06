 Skip to main content
Letter: Reid Park, Time to Revisit a World Class Velodrome
Leave Barnum Hill and the Reid Park Duck Pond alone. With over 40 Golf Courses in greater Tucson we could afford to use one of them at Reid Park for zoo expansion and other purposes. If Tucson really wants a World Class Facility, we can use this land to build a Velodrome (bicycle racing, recreational and training center) as well as for zoo expansion. A World Class Velodrome would be a unique addition to a city that is already known as a bicycling center. This would attract people from all over the USA and other countries, provide Children and Adults with a healthy new recreational Facility, boost the Tucson economy and make money for the City of Tucson. Pima County rejected a bond issue to build a Velodrome in 2015 with only 27% of registered voters voting. It is time to revisit this idea. Tucson does not need a World Class Zoo, but we can still be World Class.

Kent Solberg

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

