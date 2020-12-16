 Skip to main content
Letter: Reid Park Zoo, a Tucson Treasure
Letter: Reid Park Zoo, a Tucson Treasure

As a new transplant to Tucson, I quickly recognized what a treasure we have in the Reid Park Zoo. As a modern, AZA accredited zoo, RPZ has taken on roles that reach far beyond what a visitor may see, which itself is truly inspiring. We can all take a great deal of pride in knowing that Reid Park Zoo is a leader in addressing global extinctions; their outreach is making a tangible impact especially in South America. Likewise, this institution is one of the strongest voices educating all guests regarding the consequences of Global Climate Change. Guests may think they are visiting to see animals from around the world, and they will, but they leave with a much greater understanding of the perils facing those animals and the global conditions responsible. The role of RPZ in educating the public should be a source of pride for all of us. If you haven’t visited in a while, I strongly recommend you experience this “gem in the desert”.

Stan Lindstedt

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

