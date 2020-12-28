 Skip to main content
Letter: Reid Park Zoo Asia Expansion
Hello, as student of Veterinary Medicine I would like to encourage the expansion of the zoo for the benefits of the animals, and for the benefit of the ducks nearby and wildlife of the pond that is promised to be bettered by the expansion. Also, I would like to stress that I expect the authorities to stick to their word. It is known to me that the Reid Park Zoo has held many public meetings, and this expansion was never a secret, and was also approved by the vote of the city. It will also benefit the ecosystems around the park, and by looking more appealing, will bring more visitors and foot traffic through the area. It may also expand the knowledge of those around, and thus would be a very worthwhile investment.

Zye Shaw

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

