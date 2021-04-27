 Skip to main content
Letter: Reid Park Zoo/Barnum Hill
Over the past several months, there's been a multitude of Letters regarding the Reid Park Zoo and Barnum Hill. Some of the letters thought that due to the animals' mental and physical stress and lack of freedom, zoos don't even have the right to exist. If there were no more zoos, high-income persons could still travel to different continents and see exotic animals in the flesh. Low-income persons can only see animals in the flesh in zoos because they can't afford to travel to see lions, rhinos and elephants in Africa. When an animal in the wild is injured or sick he's going to be a Sunday dinner for a lucky predator. Zoos have veterinarians that can usually heal or mend a sick or injured animal or, at the very least, relieve the animal of most of his pain. Closing down zoos is a very short-sighted and elite way of thinking.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

