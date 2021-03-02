 Skip to main content
Letter: Reid Park Zoo belongs to all of us
Letter: Reid Park Zoo belongs to all of us

Re: the March 1 letter "Reid Park land grab."

Following the letters to the Editor on a daily basis, I was usually skipping over most of the zoo comments since I live in the northwest part of the city. Today a president of one of the HOA's sent an outraged letter about "their" park land being taken over by the zoo.

I thought all of us pay taxes to support Reid Park - not just the few thousand people within walking distance. And a nice zoo is a benefit to the almost one million residence of the Greater Tucson area. It is also a nice way of attracting new businesses to Tucson that are bringing higher wages. School kids from all over the county visit the zoo - not Reid Park.

I applaud our leaders to think ahead and prepare our county for the next many generations.

Janet Pipes

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

