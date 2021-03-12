The expansion of the zoo is a divisive issue. I know that the zoo and park are significant to Tucsonians, but we have to conclude this matter. I would prefer that the park and zoo go unchanged. Even though the zoo has spent $2 million on the zoo expansion, it’s best to stop while they’re ahead. The point is that I’ve been to the zoo many times as it’s perfect the way it is. Many people may consider it tiny compared to other zoos, but that’s what makes it our zoo. The park itself attracts swarms of people during the spring and summer. When the zoo isn’t open, there are people at the park laughing, playing, and having a great time. Flocks of ducks come from everywhere to relax and enjoy the water. If we keep everything the same, we can continue to maintain a community space that brings joy to all.
Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion - A Teenage View
- Kyra Mendoza, South Tucson
