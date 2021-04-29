Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion - no more misinformation

I admire community advocacy, but not misinformation.
The Reid Park Zoo is the opposite of a big, heat-generating hardscape.
There’s very little concrete at all, and certainly not in the animal habitats. The Zoo grounds are like a lush botanical garden and not the “heat island” they’re being called. It’s always been central in RPZ expansion plans to preserve existing trees wherever possible and add more, increasing shade and green space.
Also, Tucson's Zoo is about welcoming as many people as possible, to see the animals and be inspired to care about their survival.
Want to visit the Zoo? Go to the Zoo’s website and find out about the “Culture Pass,” which provides a way to visit for free. You’ll also find many other ways the RPZ reaches out to the public. Then visit, see for yourself, and spread the word – the actual information!
Sarah Kim
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.