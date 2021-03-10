Letter: Reid park Zoo Expansion - RIP

This Reid Park Zoo expansion agnostic has appreciated the Star’s Op-Ed pages lively debate on the issue, but hindsight tells me that the project was doomed from the start using this time-proven five step process:
(1) Put the project on hold. This is the kiss of death used by timid politicos, so you need read no further.
(2) Order an environment impact report. Malayan tiger poop certainly provides more pond contamination than duck droppings in the pond. The study will take years.
(3) Find an indigenous tribe that will declare Reid Park sacred ancestral ground. As far we know there is no square inch of our country that is not revered.
(4) Declare Barnum Hill a national monument, requiring preservation. It must be the only “hill” in the dead flat Tucson basin.
(5) Sue in court. If your case is unjust, get social justice warrior to hear your case.
If all these steps fail go nuclear: Tim Steller doesn’t like it.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
