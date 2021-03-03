 Skip to main content
Letter: Reid Park Zoo expansion a bad idea
Letter: Reid Park Zoo expansion a bad idea

One voice missing from the controversy over the proposed Reid Park Zoo expansion is that of wild animals caged for our enjoyment.

Malayan tigers will be caged in a new 1/3 acre pen. In the wild these animals range over 24,000 acres. The offspring of these animals will never be released into the wild. Captive breeding does not help conservation.

The zoo claims it promotes conservation around the world. But only .5% of zoo income is used for such purposes.

The zoo says it educates people about the need for conservation. But no data shows this education helps animals by making it more likely zoo goers will support conservation around the world than those who never attend a zoo.

We should not kid ourselves into thinking that caging wild animals is good for them. Help these animals by supporting conservation around the world. Just as we learned caging animals in circuses was inhuman, we need to learn the same is true of zoos.

Howard Strause

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

