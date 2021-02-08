 Skip to main content
Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion and Barnum Hill
I would like to suggest another compromise. Spend the extra time and money to re-design the Asia section and build it in the area north east of the larger north pond. That saves the Barnum Hill and the old trees. The road between the ponds and the current zoo has to be taken anyway. 

The long-range solution is to buy land outside the current park or take land away from the sport fields and the golf course which are assume to be bigger revenue-producers than the zoo.

John G Higgins

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

