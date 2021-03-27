 Skip to main content
Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion and Improvements
Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion and Improvements

Mayor Romero:

I am writing to express my concern about the decision to hold on the Reid Park Zoo expansion project that was previously approved by both the city council and the taxpayers of our City. While I understand that people should have a right to voice their concerns, that time has passed. I think our city has had a difficult time with expansion and growth. I think it’s inevitable that people will want to move to Tucson and we need to figure out ways to work to make Tucson still have it’s character that we all love, and continue to allow for growth.

The expansion of the Zoo is another thing that makes Tucson better. Please work to continue improving our city, rather than hindering our growth.

Redirection: How about we spend some time working to have an award winning school district within the city?

Thank you!!

Conrad Masterson

Voter

Business Owner

Resident

Taxpayer

Employer

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

