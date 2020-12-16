Letter: Reid Park Zoo expansion project

I and my family have lived in the Tucson area for 25 years, we thoroughly have used and enjoyed the Reid Park Zoo throughout. We admire the zoo's conservation contributions to help animals thrive all over the world, we also think that the expansion will further help to develop young children in their ability to see and experience these exotic animals. Lastly, going to the zoo gives us the opportunity to frequent local restaurants and businesses close to the zoo, so the expansion will therefore provide additional revenue for the city.
Jim and Laura Shook
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!