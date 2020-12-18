 Skip to main content
Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion project
Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion project

Hello, my name is Hannah K. and I am a teen volunteer at the Reid Park Zoo. The reason why I support the zoo is simple. I appreciate what they are trying to do by educating the public about conservation of the wildlife. It is very sad to see animals go extinct or to die. As human beings, we should be using our resources wisely, and do our best not to take advantage of what God has given us, whether we are believers or not. As the zoo, is connecting people with nature and raising awareness, I believe that the expansion could be very valuable for children who have never seen animals from Asia, and will never get the chance to actually go there, especially through this time. I hope this is helpful to the zoo's expansion, and will tell the protesters something about what the zoo is actually trying to do. ;)

Hannah Kibbey

Green Valley

