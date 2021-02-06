Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion

Shortly after the opening of the African Elephant exhibit, which resulted in the loss of over 12 acres of fee-free, park space, the Expand Reid Park movement correctly surmised that the Zoo would soon need more space for future expansion.
A plan was formulated to convert portions of the Randolph Golf Complex into open park space for free, unimpeded use by Tucson's Families and provide room for future Zoo enhancements. Reactions were mixed, but it was hoped the resulting dialogue would demonstrate to the City the importance of Reid Park to Tucson's Families.
Passing by the slim margin of 633 votes, the unquestionably misleading proposition cited by the City and the Zoo to justify this latest land-grab, in no way constitutes a mandate. We urge both parties to put the brakes on expansion until the Arizona Attorney General's Office completes their review of this egregious act, and a more thorough process is instituted that includes better public involvement in decisions concerning the use of public park space.
Peter Polley
Midtown
