Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion
Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion

I have been a docent at Reid Park Zoo for 30 years and during that time I have seen numerous improvements which enhanced the habitat's of the animals along with improving the visitor's experience.

The zoo has always found ways to reach everyone and with free days for school children on their field trips, dollar days, and other discounts they continue to serve our community.

Please come visit us!

Bette Milne

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

