Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion

The Reid Park Zoo is a Tucson treasure. Expansion will only make it more so. I have read the news articles concerning the citizens who oppose the expansion of the zoo. I see this small faction as both misguided and short-sighted as to the benefit for present and future residents of Tucson. Our city has many wonderful parks, covering over 2,600 acres, but it has only one zoo and it, a very fine one.
A walk through the zoo is a rewarding experience. I enjoy both the resident creatures and the delight evident among the children and their families. Our zoo is dedicated to education and conservation. The expansion will promote both objectives. Tucson residents and visitors will delight in the red pandas, fisher cats and Malayn tigers while also supporting their species' survival.
Expansion is in the best interests of the community. It must proceed as planned.
Jack Doyle
Midtown
