Letter: Reid Park Zoo expansion

When the expansion is completed, Tucson will have a world class Reid Park Zoo. The expanded zoo will boost Tucson's efforts to be an even more popular travel destination which will generate greater revenues from tourism. More than half a million local people visit the zoo every year where they learn about animals and birds and conservation efforts to protect them. Many open meetings were held, prior to when voters approved the Master Plan, specifically to show voters how the expansion would be achieved. Let's leave the Master Plan intact and build a new hill and pond. Changing the plan to protect 3.5 out of 100 acres would mean a win for a relatively small percentage of the community, however it would mean a huge loss for Tucson and for the vast majority of local families.
Richard White
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.