Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion

As many of you know, Reid Park Zoo is expanding into Reid Park. In 2017, residents of the City of Tucson voted to increase the sales tax by one-tenth-of-a-cent to give the Zoo more money for this expansion. The expansion will improve the quality of the zoo for the people who go there and more importantly the animals. With this expansion, animals are going to be able to have better habitats which will allow keepers to better encourage natural behaviors. Currently, the keepers at the Reid Park Zoo are doing an amazing job with this. With the expansion, they will be able to do an even better job because the animals will have more room to roam. I am very excited for this expansion because I know that it will help the Zoo to have an even higher quality of care for the animals there and help people of all ages to connect with the animals.
Casey Berk
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!