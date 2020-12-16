 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion
View Comments

Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion

As many of you know, Reid Park Zoo is expanding into Reid Park. In 2017, residents of the City of Tucson voted to increase the sales tax by one-tenth-of-a-cent to give the Zoo more money for this expansion. The expansion will improve the quality of the zoo for the people who go there and more importantly the animals. With this expansion, animals are going to be able to have better habitats which will allow keepers to better encourage natural behaviors. Currently, the keepers at the Reid Park Zoo are doing an amazing job with this. With the expansion, they will be able to do an even better job because the animals will have more room to roam. I am very excited for this expansion because I know that it will help the Zoo to have an even higher quality of care for the animals there and help people of all ages to connect with the animals.

Casey Berk

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Local-issues

Letter: Sumlin Walks Away

After a humiliating 70-7 loss to ASU, head coach Kevin Sumlin has been fired. Okay. That's reasonable. His record in Tucson was poor, and this…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News