Letter: Reid Park Zoo expansion
Change can be uncomfortable, but life is about choices. You can focus on what you’re losing or on what you’re gaining. With the loss of Barnum Hill, Tucson will create a similar “oasis” nearby with 200+ new trees and a stream between the north pond and a new pond, an improvement over the poor health of many Barnum Hill trees and the ancient filtration system of its current pond.

To help people appreciate wild species facing habitat loss and even extinction, Reid Park Zoo provides education in a fun way. The animals are ambassadors of their species, benefitting both animals and the public. The new pond area replacing Barnum Hill will, once completed, be a relaxation area as welcome for future generations as the current hill is now.

Garrison Keillor wisely said: “Some luck lies in not getting what you thought you wanted but what you have which, once you have it, you may be smart enough to see is what you would have wanted, had you known.”

Sally Sherman

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

