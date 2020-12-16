 Skip to main content
Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion
Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion

Zoos are the last refuge against a rising tide of extinction.

Especially AZA-certified zoos, who attempt to educate the public on the importance of ecology and conservation, which includes preserving animal species that are still around after humanity has degraded their natural environments. Zoo animals are ambassadors of their species. How else can we learn about them up close?

Please visit the AZA website.

Did you know that Reid Park Zoo, the Desert Museum, and the Phoenix zoo are AZA-certified, having the welfare of species and conservation as primary goals? Educating the public on these topics is one way of ensuring our future survival and the prevention of species extinction.

Even Joel Sartore, renown National Geographic wildlife photographer, has a quest to document the world's remaining animals with his Photo Ark project and encourages people to connect and care about saving remaining species.

I believe in the mission of all AZA-certified zoos, including RPZ, and was delighted that the public cares enough to support this gem.

Marsha Schlanger

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

