Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion

Reid Park Zoo(RPZ) is a gathering place for many folks who want to learn more about how they can save the planet with conservation measures involving animals and people who inhabit the same space. I believe in the mission of RPZ and have chosen to use it as an education medium for conveying the message that "no action is too small" in saving our world from insidious destruction.
Expansion is integral to keeping us connected to spaces we co-inhabit. Using less than 4% of existing park space for RPZ expansion is a WIN-WIN endeavor for the zoo and the general public. It ensures that everyone benefits from conservation measures while also providing a solution to improve land use, water and vegetation in surrounding areas.
Marsha Schlanger
Midtown
