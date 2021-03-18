Letter: Reid Park Zoo expansion

I have been a voter in Tucson for over 30 years and take the job very seriously, always doing my homework on candidates and propositions. I voted yes, on the two propositions regarding the zoo because the zoo is a valuable asset to the community and should be supported and improved. The Barnum Hill supporters have my sympathy, but the hill can be re-created and made even better. Change can be good! I am concerned that my vote will be nullified. We have experienced enough craziness with regard to voting since the presidential election. It is time to respect the vote and get on with the zoo expansion.
Carol Korich
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.