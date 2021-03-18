 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reid Park Zoo expansion
View Comments

Letter: Reid Park Zoo expansion

  • Comments

I have been a voter in Tucson for over 30 years and take the job very seriously, always doing my homework on candidates and propositions. I voted yes, on the two propositions regarding the zoo because the zoo is a valuable asset to the community and should be supported and improved. The Barnum Hill supporters have my sympathy, but the hill can be re-created and made even better. Change can be good! I am concerned that my vote will be nullified. We have experienced enough craziness with regard to voting since the presidential election. It is time to respect the vote and get on with the zoo expansion.

Carol Korich

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News