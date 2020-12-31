 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion
View Comments

Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion

The expansion of the Zoo will provide the citizens of greater Tucson an opportunity to observe species that live in locations most citizens will never have the opportunity to observe in their natural habitat. Most of these species in the Zoo expansion are under threat of extinction and will serve as ambassador representatives of their species and thus provide an excellent opportunity for conservation messaging.

In short, the expansion of the zoo will represent a leap forward in the civic, educational and entertainment value of the Park. The loss of a small portion of the Park is a small price to pay for the educational value as provided by the Zoo expansion. Who knows what child might be motivated by the presence of these ambassador animals. We have to remember that today's children are the environmental stewards of tomorrow.

LARRY NARCUS

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Local-issues

Letter: We really won

Every "real and courageous" Wildcat football fan will join me in overturning the recent ASU win over the Arizona football team. A review will …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News