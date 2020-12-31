Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion

The expansion of the Zoo will provide the citizens of greater Tucson an opportunity to observe species that live in locations most citizens will never have the opportunity to observe in their natural habitat. Most of these species in the Zoo expansion are under threat of extinction and will serve as ambassador representatives of their species and thus provide an excellent opportunity for conservation messaging.
In short, the expansion of the zoo will represent a leap forward in the civic, educational and entertainment value of the Park. The loss of a small portion of the Park is a small price to pay for the educational value as provided by the Zoo expansion. Who knows what child might be motivated by the presence of these ambassador animals. We have to remember that today's children are the environmental stewards of tomorrow.
LARRY NARCUS
East side
