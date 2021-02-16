Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion

Re: the Feb. 14 article "Small group should not derail zoo improvements."
I was one of those voters who voted FOR the zoo “improvements!” Of course I want the zoo to thrive. The proposition I voted for had not a word about taking away the most lovely part of the park OR cutting down old growth trees; about displacing creatures and compromising OUR and future generations enjoyment of OUR public natural space. I MOST want Reid Park to remain accessible to all Tucson residents and visitors. The park is public, the zoo is not. The park has an established continuity of history; a body of physical experience, that generations of Tucsonans have enjoyed. This domain should never be usurped by the zoo venue. We are not an angry few! There are over 25000 signatures on the petition to halt the development process! The impact would be just too great to the park, plants, people and natural creatures to continue without abating. Tucsonans have every right to keep what is ours. The funding was not transparent or it never would have passed.
Beth Jonquil
Midtown
