Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion

The expansion of the zoo is a win for the community, Reid Park and the zoo. Visiting the zoo allows children and adults an enjoyable learning experience. It is available to everyone, with free days for schools and discounts for those in need. Reid Park benefits from various improvements being made, such as a new pump for the north pond, new walking paths and new play areas. Animals benefit from increased conservation to save animals in the wild . The zoo’s expansion is a positive endeavor and enhances one of Tucson’s treasures. It deserves everyone’s support.
Susan Kinde
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
