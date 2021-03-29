 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion
View Comments

Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion

  • Comments

My family fully supports the Reid Park Zoo Expansion. We visited the zoo often and thoroughly enjoy the animals, the atmosphere, the staff and we are so very much looking forward to the new addition and new animals at the zoo.

The zoo supports community access programs and is free to many groups including 501 c 3 patrons. Classes of school children come to the zoo to meet the animals and learn about them, the geography of where they come from and conservation that will keep the species alive and healthy.

Over 500,000 visitors come from Tucson, surrounding areas and places from all over the country.

The revenue for the city and for the zoo is substantial and necessary.

There were 8 public meetings held with no objection. Only when money was spent, contractors hired and the zoo was ready to go were there objections.

Support the zoo expansion. It will make Tucson better.

Melinda Howell

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fann's Audit

Learning that Senate President Karen Fann now intends to undertake a ”full forensic audit” of Maricopa County’s election results, I am concern…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News