Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion

My family fully supports the Reid Park Zoo Expansion. We visited the zoo often and thoroughly enjoy the animals, the atmosphere, the staff and we are so very much looking forward to the new addition and new animals at the zoo.
The zoo supports community access programs and is free to many groups including 501 c 3 patrons. Classes of school children come to the zoo to meet the animals and learn about them, the geography of where they come from and conservation that will keep the species alive and healthy.
Over 500,000 visitors come from Tucson, surrounding areas and places from all over the country.
The revenue for the city and for the zoo is substantial and necessary.
There were 8 public meetings held with no objection. Only when money was spent, contractors hired and the zoo was ready to go were there objections.
Support the zoo expansion. It will make Tucson better.
Melinda Howell
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.