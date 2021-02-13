Letter: Reid Park Zoo Expansion

I've been fortunate enough to live in many parts of the country. The local zoos were always popular attractions.
Those experiences instilled a lifelong love for animals and conservation.
As newcomers to Tucson in 2007, one of the first things we did was become members of Reid Park Zoo. It's been fabulous to watch the improvements that have taken place. From the amazing elephant habitat to the improvement of an exhibit for a pair of orphaned bears.
In 2017, voters were asked to approve props 202 and 203. These propositions allowed RPZ funding needed to continue improving and growing their space. Both props were APPROVED. It would be a shame to ignore the community’s wishes because a few folks are disgruntled over change. Throughout planning, the Zoo has been upfront with what the expansion would entail.
As someone who voted YES, I would be disappointed if a halt to the work commenced. I look forward to welcoming Tucson’s new residents that will be calling Reid Park Zoo home.
Ellen Lawhorn
West side
