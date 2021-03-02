 Skip to main content
Letter: Reid Park Zoo is a Living Ark
When my family members visit Tucson, the first place we visit is Reid Park Zoo. When you walk through the zoo, you are walking through a Living Ark filled with wonderful animals who remind us that WE are responsible for taking care of nature and its wild places. As ambassadors for their endangered counterparts who are losing ground in the wild, they represent many Species Survival Plans, e.g., African elephants, lions, Grevy’s zebras, and the icon of our zoo, giant anteaters. RPZ staff also work directly with the Tapir Specialist Group which supports the mission of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Our wonderful zoo, small but mighty, is part of a worldwide network of professionals dedicated to saving the animals with whom we share our planet. This direct conservation connection between accredited, modern zoos with researchers in the wild is real and yields tangible results. I support the zoo’s expansion to ensure the survival of these beautiful creatures and the wild places they represent.

Terrie Thompson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

