 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: REID PARK ZOO MASTER PLAN
View Comments

Letter: REID PARK ZOO MASTER PLAN

As a native Tucsonan For 60 years, a 25 year teacher in Tucson, and a supporter and docent of the Reid Park Zoo, I know the importance of this zoo's education, information and preservation of animals and environment for not just Arizona but the world.

Reid Park Zoo, the AZA, are an important commodity to Tucson and should be allowed to proceed with the master plan to enrich and educate our community. The people that are attempting to interfere with their progress need to cease and desist. NOTHING IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN PROTECTING OUR ANIMALS AND ENVIRONMENT. Humans can not exist without them!

Thank you, Melissa Bryant

Melissa Bryant

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bad Choices?

As a Hispanic “Boomer” male with an engineering degree, I was appalled at the whinny column that led your Opinion section. Here we have a 26 y…

Local-issues

Letter: Democrats win

In 2006 Barack Obama was elected and within months received the Nobel Peace Prize for just having a pulse. In 2020 Joe Biden was elected and w…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News