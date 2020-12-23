Letter: REID PARK ZOO MASTER PLAN

As a native Tucsonan For 60 years, a 25 year teacher in Tucson, and a supporter and docent of the Reid Park Zoo, I know the importance of this zoo's education, information and preservation of animals and environment for not just Arizona but the world.
Reid Park Zoo, the AZA, are an important commodity to Tucson and should be allowed to proceed with the master plan to enrich and educate our community. The people that are attempting to interfere with their progress need to cease and desist. NOTHING IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN PROTECTING OUR ANIMALS AND ENVIRONMENT. Humans can not exist without them!
Thank you, Melissa Bryant
Melissa Bryant
Northeast side
