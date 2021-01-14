 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reid Park Zoo master plan
View Comments

Letter: Reid Park Zoo master plan

The Zoo master plan is contrary to the public interest in so many ways that only the photos, stories and pleas of the over 20,000 people who have spoken out about this over the past 2 months can begin to describe.

I believe the people have been deceived into allowing the city to destroy a sacred place, the Heart of Reid Park, only to convert it from free access public park to paid access zoo. People who live in the inner city need this free access open space now more than ever before, yet it's as though the city wants to charge us just to walk out our front door.

Mike Ankomeus

Mike Ankomeus

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Local-issues

Letter: Yes, Recall Finchem

If he was only an incompetent embarrassment, that's bad enough. But believing and promoting dishonest conspiracies and participating in insurr…

Local-issues

Letter: Shame on you

Shame on you Governor Ducey and Dr. Christ. Due to your lack of action in the face of a horrible crisis this state is now number one in THE WO…

Local-issues

Letter: COVID Vaccine

It appears that the Pima County Health Department is suffering from some form of paralysis. Weeks into vaccine availability and there is still…

Local-issues

Letter: The Border Wall

Tim Steller is calling for the restoration of environmental damage caused by Customs and Border Protections' border wall (Arizona Daily Star D…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News