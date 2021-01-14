Letter: Reid Park Zoo master plan

The Zoo master plan is contrary to the public interest in so many ways that only the photos, stories and pleas of the over 20,000 people who have spoken out about this over the past 2 months can begin to describe.
I believe the people have been deceived into allowing the city to destroy a sacred place, the Heart of Reid Park, only to convert it from free access public park to paid access zoo. People who live in the inner city need this free access open space now more than ever before, yet it's as though the city wants to charge us just to walk out our front door.
Mike Ankomeus
Midtown
