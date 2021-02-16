Letter: Reid Park Zoo Needs to Grow

The Reid Park Zoo has been the neighborhood heart of my family for more than 30 years. It's more than a half a century old; animal care has evolved--they need space. In a perfect world, tigers would live peacefully in the wild--but it’s not and they aren’t: There are more Labrador retrievers in Tucson than Malayan tigers in the world. They face extinction because of us and our addiction to cheap palm oil. The zoo is part of the Malayan tiger’s Saving Animals from Extinction program. We should applaud their commitment to conservation of all species in their care, from the largest elephant down to the smallest cockroach. Staff are passionate about their work, and their love for animals is amazing to behold. Landscapes change over time. My friend’s house on Wilmot Road was the edge of town in 1952. Tucson was different 100 years ago and will be different 100 years from now. I support the zoo’s expansion.
Terrie Thompson
East side
