Letter: Reid Park Zoo’s Pathway to Asia Expansion

I have been a docent educator at Reid Park Zoo for over 25 years. Over that time I have seen it become one of the finest small zoos in the country. Animal habitats have been enlarged and greatly improved, and its focus on conservation and learning is so important in this time of global climate change. The 3 1/2 acre Pathway to Asia expansion will take only a tiny piece from Reid Park's 100+ acres and will bring new educational opportunities about Asian animals for school children, families and the public. Not many people can afford or will ever have the chance to visit wildlife in Asia. The zoo's expansion will help bring it to them. Please support this gem in our beautiful Sonoran Desert community.
Guy Belleranti
Northeast side
