 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reid Park Zoo (The Zoo)
View Comments

Letter: Reid Park Zoo (The Zoo)

Over the years I have brought my grand sons, niece and nephews to The Zoo. They are curious and soak in what The Zoo has to offer. The Zoo expansion will add so much more to their experience. The planned expansion of The Zoo will inspire them to be aware of the the animals in the wild and become shepards of the environment. New memories will be created and The Zoo will become an attraction that will make Tucson citizens proud.

Larry Tipton

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News