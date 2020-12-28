Letter: Reid Park Zoo (The Zoo)

Over the years I have brought my grand sons, niece and nephews to The Zoo. They are curious and soak in what The Zoo has to offer. The Zoo expansion will add so much more to their experience. The planned expansion of The Zoo will inspire them to be aware of the the animals in the wild and become shepards of the environment. New memories will be created and The Zoo will become an attraction that will make Tucson citizens proud.
Larry Tipton
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.