Letter: Reid Park Zoo
I would like to state that I fully support the expansion of Reid Park Zoo. I was here in the early 80s and have pictures of what the zoo looked like then and the transformation is incredible now. I am a docent at the zoo and have enjoyed how much nicer the zoo is for the people that visit, the animals that live here and that this is a peaceful place in the city. While the zoo footprint might not be large, it is spacious for the residents of the zoo and will be more so when the renovation is complete. I believe that the north pond will continue to provide a place for the ducks and other birds to enjoy. The zoo provides a place for education and conservation and there are so many benefits for visitors and so no one can say that they can’t afford to visit. The zoo provides world class care for the animals all while supporting conservation worldwide.

Lisa Zamudio

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

