Letter: Reid Park Zoo

Many years ago, I was among the first group trained as docents at the Zoo. Monkeys had only recently been freed from small, wire cages. Connie the elephant was still chained by one leg in her small, fenced-in area. I'm certain many Tucsonans remember the long struggle to free the animals.
The Zoo has become a wonderful land of varied species, many of them on the Endangered List. Not only is it a land of enchantment that fosters knowledge of the world, it teaches children (and adults) how to respect and conserve the animal species of our world.
I ask that the expansion, which Tucson voters backed, go forward.
Betty Milleson Fink
Midtown
