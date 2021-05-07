Letter: Reid Park Zoo

I really liked Bob Vint’s suggestion about the Zoo expansion in May 3rd’s Opinion section. I’m afraid it may be too late to change direction. But, it is wise and it is creative and it speaks of the outside-the-box ideas I’ve seen implemented in other cities both nationally and internationally. Plus, he has creds right here in Tucson: a designer for the Desert Museum, a Tucson native, and a teacher of Urban Design at the UA Architecture School. Sounds great, let’s pay attention!
Charlanne Maynard
North side
