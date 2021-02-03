 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reid Park Zoo
View Comments

Letter: Reid Park Zoo

  • Comments

As a native Tucsonan and a visitor to Reid Park, I am in full support of the Reid Park Zoo expansion. The zoo has approximately 500,000 visitors a year that will benefit greatly from this expansion.

I attended an open meeting at the Randolph Golf course in 2019, and was happy with not only the proposed expansion of the zoo, but also with the additional improvements to Reid Park.

These improvements to the zoo will allow visitors to connect with new species and help to expand the zoos education program as well as it’s commitment to supporting wildlife conservation world wide.

Bonnie Boelman

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News