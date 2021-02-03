Letter: Reid Park Zoo

As a native Tucsonan and a visitor to Reid Park, I am in full support of the Reid Park Zoo expansion. The zoo has approximately 500,000 visitors a year that will benefit greatly from this expansion.
I attended an open meeting at the Randolph Golf course in 2019, and was happy with not only the proposed expansion of the zoo, but also with the additional improvements to Reid Park.
These improvements to the zoo will allow visitors to connect with new species and help to expand the zoos education program as well as it’s commitment to supporting wildlife conservation world wide.
Bonnie Boelman
East side
