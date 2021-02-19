Letter: Reid Park Zoo

I am not a fan of zoos. Maybe part of my opinion on the subject relates to the fact that my husband and I went on safari in Africa. Wild animals in Africa look and act healthy and content. The sick and injured get eaten.
I believe we should let local folk keep their park as they obviously and happily take advantage of the natural area that it provides. The animals seen in the area in question are free to come and go as they please…a much more informative way for kids to learn about animals. Children don’t really learn much of anything about tigers just by seeing them trapped in a cage. Any cage, no matter how large, is nowhere near a replica of an animals natural habitat.
I know the argument commonly given in favor of zoos is that they help to prevent endangered species from becoming extinct. Zoos don’t mention the fact that most of their animals are not endangered. They are merely caged.
Sue Thompson
SaddleBrooke
