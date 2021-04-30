 Skip to main content
Letter: Reid Park Zoo
Letter: Reid Park Zoo

As a lover of wildlife and concerned about animal conservation, I’m excited for the expansion of Reid Park Zoo. The additional space will allow them to participate in the Species Survival Program for a number of animals including Tigers and Asian Fishing Cats. Accredited Zoos, including Reid Park Zoo are vital in the survival of animal species world wide. By supporting our zoo, we are helping them support conservation programs including Anteaters and Highways Project, Pantanal Giant Armadillo Project, SAFE program and others.

Reid Park Zoo has been a part of our community for over 50 years and I am proud of the amazing place it has become. It has allowed us to connect with animals from around the world and learn how we can help protect them. Pathways to Asia will be a wonderful addition to our zoo and it will provide it’s half million visitors an enjoyable and educational experience.

Bonnie Boelman

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

