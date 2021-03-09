 Skip to main content
Letter: Reid Park Zoo
PLEASE do not let this small group of special interest people stop the Asian addition = this expansion has been discussed for years and approved by the people. How many of these folks even bothered to vote.

Our little zoo is going to be a huge draw to so many locals and tourists - when the expansions are done. For those that can't afford the price of admission there are programs to help them.

When my husband and I moved to Tucson 20 years ago - my husband was not a fan of zoos - but after visiting and learning about all the programs including helping animals in all parts of the world - he is totally a supporter.

Just walk thru and see groups of children with their teacher - with their eyes so big and their excitement.

Plus all the money that has already been spent for the planning -

Please listen to the people that did vote and let the work continue

Maudene and Michael Fruehwirth

Northeast side

