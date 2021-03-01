Letter: Reid Park

The south duck pond with the stream running down Barnum Hill in Reid Park is a unique oasis of trees and water that is free and accessible to everyone. It is the only such place in central Tucson. The City’s plan to destroy it to expand the zoo will destroy this haven for adults and kids. That plan must be stopped and an alternative site found for the zoo expansion.
Councilmember Steve Kozachik claims there was sufficient public process so he won’t change his mind on the plan. Instead of acknowledging the merits of the outcry from people now finding out about this plan shows the public process wasn’t adequate, he says that is all the fault of those who are complaining. Kozachik needs to stop blaming the people of Tucson for a bad idea that was approved through a bad process. He needs to open his mind and help save this beautiful resource.
Michael McCrory
Midtown
