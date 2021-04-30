Letter: Reid Park

It's not his money. So what's $15 million to preserve a sentimental pile of dirt that nobody uses. Tim Steller played soccer next to Barnum Hill when he was younger. It's worth any price to keep it. Apparently. You could use $5 million of that money to re-program all the traffic lights in Tucson. That would save drivers $2-$3 million a year in gas, plus a lot of time. You also could spend $5 million to install electric vehicle charging stations all around town. And if you're serious about open space, you could take the last $5 million to upgrade existing parks or build a brand new one. I don't visit Reid Park much, usually just to watch the baseball. I don't care about the zoo. It does bug me, though, that Tucson's intelligensia believes Barnum Hill is the best return on investment $15 million can buy.
walter ramsley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.