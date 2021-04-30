 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reid Park
View Comments

Letter: Reid Park

  • Comments

It's not his money. So what's $15 million to preserve a sentimental pile of dirt that nobody uses. Tim Steller played soccer next to Barnum Hill when he was younger. It's worth any price to keep it. Apparently. You could use $5 million of that money to re-program all the traffic lights in Tucson. That would save drivers $2-$3 million a year in gas, plus a lot of time. You also could spend $5 million to install electric vehicle charging stations all around town. And if you're serious about open space, you could take the last $5 million to upgrade existing parks or build a brand new one. I don't visit Reid Park much, usually just to watch the baseball. I don't care about the zoo. It does bug me, though, that Tucson's intelligensia believes Barnum Hill is the best return on investment $15 million can buy.

walter ramsley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Broadway expanded

The Broadway expansion between Euclid and Country Club (known as the Sunshine Mile) has been in the works for over a year to expand the street…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News