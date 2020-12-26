 Skip to main content
Letter: Reid Park
Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t fighting against tiger conservation or Zoo expansion. The issue is that the area chosen to be destroyed for zoo expansion is the jewel of Reid Park. It needn't be either/or. Alternative areas, such as that to the immediate east of the Zoo could easily accommodate its goals without taking public open green space. The publicity she cites on the Zoo Expansion Plan focused on improved enclosures and acquisition of new, Asian animals. No publicity described usurping this area of Reid Park itself, nor would it ever occur to most park users that these beautiful 3.5 acres could be sacrificed for the Zoo.

Jan Bell

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

