Letter: Reject Proposition 130. It misrepresents the real agenda (correction to previous letter)

The Arizona constitution requires voter approval to change personal property tax rates. This proposition takes away your rights to approve or reject changes to the amounts of the property tax exemptions allowed in Arizona. The ballot language is misleading: “...veterans with disabilities, widows, and widowers.” Seems very sympathetic, right? But see page 73 of your General Election Publicity Pamphlet. The Senate Concurrent Resolution 1011 (from which this proposition derives) states that the proposition ALSO applies to agricultural and business property tax exemptions.

This means that the legislature will be free to grant more generous exemptions to two of their favorite contributors, big business and agriculture, WITHOUT VOTER APPROVAL.

Even Senator Martin Quezada, the Democratic candidate for Arizona Treasurer, spoke AGAINST this proposition at a recent Zoom meeting that presented arguments for and against each proposition.

Let our elected officials know that you won’t "be played." Reject proposition 130 to retain what little control we have left to limit tax breaks for the wealthy.

Julie Warnus

Northwest side

