Letter: Release From Eloy
With joy I read the July 30th article about the release of the DACA recipient from the Eloy Immigration Detention Center. With sadness I read of his diagnosis of COVID-19, contracted at the Center. Earlier in July an opinion piece signed by multiple local pastors outlined the problems at Eloy. They strongly pointed out that many at the Center could appropriately be released into the community and still follow through on legal steps required. Who in our government is monitoring the Center? Who in our government cares? Many of us are writing our Congressional representative and urging them to pay attention. Please join in this action. Care about those who have few to advocate for them and urge our Senators and Representatives to do the same. They will be on home ground soon and could certainly make a stop in Eloy.

Gypsy Lyle

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

